Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
For more information about
Bernice Rappert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Rappert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice H. Rappert


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice H. Rappert Obituary
Bernice H. Rappert

Menasha - Bernice H. Rappert, age 98 of Menasha, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born to Bernice and Leonard Brodzinski on January 9, 1921 and resided in Menasha her whole life.

Bernice is survived by her children: Thomas (Darlene) Rappert, and Diane (Jim) Lingnofski; by her grandchildren, Brenda and Todd; and by three great-grandchildren. Her husband, Roman preceded her in death, as did her sister, Lorraine.

A long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha, and a former member of their Rosary Society, the church will be hosting a private funeral mass, per Bernice's request.

Westgor Funeral Home 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent