Bernice H. Rappert
Menasha - Bernice H. Rappert, age 98 of Menasha, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born to Bernice and Leonard Brodzinski on January 9, 1921 and resided in Menasha her whole life.
Bernice is survived by her children: Thomas (Darlene) Rappert, and Diane (Jim) Lingnofski; by her grandchildren, Brenda and Todd; and by three great-grandchildren. Her husband, Roman preceded her in death, as did her sister, Lorraine.
A long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha, and a former member of their Rosary Society, the church will be hosting a private funeral mass, per Bernice's request.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 29, 2019