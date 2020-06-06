Bernice I. Arps
Kaukauna - Bernice Arps, age 98, was called to the hands of the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was surrounded by his loving family when she was called home. Bernice was born in the town of Buchanan on February 17, 1922, daughter of the late John and Ida (Hupfauf) Wiedenhaupt. On November 13, 1941, she married her sweetheart, Gilbert "Gib" Arps in Kohler, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Many will remember Bernice for her work at the former Look Drug in Kaukauna. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear to her was her longtime and faithful membership at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Kaukauna where she was a member of the Altar Guild.
Bernice is survived by three sons: Kenneth (Jean) Arps of Freedom, Karl (Bonnie) Arps of Hortonville, and Kirk Arps of Kaukauna; four grandchildren: Christopher (Sarah) Arps of Omro, Kelly (Tim) Hanson of Kaukauna, Kerry Ebben of Kaukauna, and Bob (Amy) Arps of Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: William, Collin, and Lillian Arps; Matthew and Allison Hanson; Maya and Kyle Ebben; and Kenzie, Jordan, and Brianna Arps.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gilbert, two sisters: Margaret (Fred) Harke and Grace (John) Dercks; and four brothers: Vic (Gert) Wiedenhaupt, Erv (Mildred) Wiedenhaupt, Chuck (Hilda) Wiedenhaupt, and Howard Wiedenhaupt.
The family is planning a private funeral service for Bernice, but in order to allow other family and friends to participate, the Christian Funeral Service will be streamed live and can be viewed at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, by visiting Bernice's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Bernice's family would like to thank the many special people that helped carry her through her difficult times. They include Sharon, Kathy, Mary Kay, Lynn, and Roger for your countless visits, love and support; her beautiful granddaughters, Kelly and Kerry, for their continuous love and care - right to the very end; and the amazing staff on the 7th Floor at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton, especially Lou and the hospice staff for their compassionate care. We will never forget your kindness.
Grandma: Thank you for all the great memories over the years. We will always remember your favorite saying, "It is what it is!" We will love you always and miss you forever. Love, Chris, Kelly, Kerry, and Bob.
Mom, words cannot express the gratitude, the love, and the moral and spiritual compass that you have provided in our lives. How blessed each of us has been to have Dad and you as such great parents and role models - giving us lives that surpassed our expectations and dreams. There was always a smile to share, a laugh to be enjoyed, and hugs when they were needed the most. Dad and you were truly blessings in our lives that we will cherish forever. Love you, Karl, Ken, and Kirk.
Kaukauna - Bernice Arps, age 98, was called to the hands of the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was surrounded by his loving family when she was called home. Bernice was born in the town of Buchanan on February 17, 1922, daughter of the late John and Ida (Hupfauf) Wiedenhaupt. On November 13, 1941, she married her sweetheart, Gilbert "Gib" Arps in Kohler, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Many will remember Bernice for her work at the former Look Drug in Kaukauna. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear to her was her longtime and faithful membership at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Kaukauna where she was a member of the Altar Guild.
Bernice is survived by three sons: Kenneth (Jean) Arps of Freedom, Karl (Bonnie) Arps of Hortonville, and Kirk Arps of Kaukauna; four grandchildren: Christopher (Sarah) Arps of Omro, Kelly (Tim) Hanson of Kaukauna, Kerry Ebben of Kaukauna, and Bob (Amy) Arps of Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: William, Collin, and Lillian Arps; Matthew and Allison Hanson; Maya and Kyle Ebben; and Kenzie, Jordan, and Brianna Arps.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gilbert, two sisters: Margaret (Fred) Harke and Grace (John) Dercks; and four brothers: Vic (Gert) Wiedenhaupt, Erv (Mildred) Wiedenhaupt, Chuck (Hilda) Wiedenhaupt, and Howard Wiedenhaupt.
The family is planning a private funeral service for Bernice, but in order to allow other family and friends to participate, the Christian Funeral Service will be streamed live and can be viewed at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, by visiting Bernice's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Bernice's family would like to thank the many special people that helped carry her through her difficult times. They include Sharon, Kathy, Mary Kay, Lynn, and Roger for your countless visits, love and support; her beautiful granddaughters, Kelly and Kerry, for their continuous love and care - right to the very end; and the amazing staff on the 7th Floor at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton, especially Lou and the hospice staff for their compassionate care. We will never forget your kindness.
Grandma: Thank you for all the great memories over the years. We will always remember your favorite saying, "It is what it is!" We will love you always and miss you forever. Love, Chris, Kelly, Kerry, and Bob.
Mom, words cannot express the gratitude, the love, and the moral and spiritual compass that you have provided in our lives. How blessed each of us has been to have Dad and you as such great parents and role models - giving us lives that surpassed our expectations and dreams. There was always a smile to share, a laugh to be enjoyed, and hugs when they were needed the most. Dad and you were truly blessings in our lives that we will cherish forever. Love you, Karl, Ken, and Kirk.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.