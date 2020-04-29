|
Bernice Irene Dercks
Little Chute - Bernice Irene Dercks, age 80, of Little Chute, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 4, 1939, daughter of Adrian and Ella (Geurts) Van Rossum. On September 26, 1960, she married the late Roger Dercks at St. Nicholas church, Freedom.
Bernice worked as a beautician and owned her own salon for many years. During those years she became friends with many of her customers who she stayed in touch with long after she retired. She was a kind and gentle soul with a positive outlook on life. She always found the good in people and in the world around her.
Most of all, Bernice loved being with her family including her brothers and sisters, children, and most of all her grandchildren. Recently she was able to attend the wedding of her oldest grandchild and had a fabulous day with friends and family.
After Roger passed away she met a special friend, Jim Perle. They spent their time going to the grandkids' games and taking the occasional trip to Las Vegas, which Bernice loved. As Bernice's illness progressed, Jim spent every day by her side until the Lord called her home. Her family cannot adequately express with words how thankful they are that Jim came into her life and treated her with such kindness.
Bernice is survived by 2 children: Rick (Cathy) Dercks, Kaukauna, Scott (Robin) Dercks, Little Chute, 7 grandchildren: Morgan (Spencer) Adler, Hope, Paige, Adilyn, Grant, Laken, and Aubrynn Dercks; 3 brothers: Don, Ron (Barb), and Gene (Sue) Van Rossum; Brothers and sisters-in-laws: Clare, Myra, Tom (Muggs) Dercks, Joan Geurts, Delores (Duane) Vander Loop, Carol Van Rossum, Gary (Linda) Diedrich.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Nick and Rose Dercks, one brother Jim VanRossum, 2 sisters: Rosie (Wayne) Grode and LaVerne (Mike) Arnoldussen; Brothers and sisters-in-laws: Anna, Scuts (Dorothy), Russ, Paul, Gene, Dan and Jim and Laverne Dercks, Mutzie (Virgil) Helms, Eleanor Mahn, Julia (Cyril) Riechel, Irene Verhagen, Lefty Geurts, Mary Van Rossum.
The family would like to thank Bernice's niece, Lori Evers, who cared for Bernice through her most difficult times and treated her with kindness and compassion. They also send special thanks to another caretaker, Mary Morrison, and all the care workers at Frontida Assisted Living in Kimberly who treated her like family.
Due to the current circumstances, we are unable to a have memorial service at this time. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Much love to the many family members and friends who reached out and prayed for Bernice. She greatly appreciated each and every one of you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020