Bernice L. Bruecker
Hollandtown - Bernice L. Bruecker, age 92, of Hollandtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1927, daughter of the late Hubert "Al" and Virginia (Milton) Berken - the best St. Nick's gift her siblings ever received.
Bernice was the 7th of 8 children and lost her father at the age of 6. Though she grew up with very little, she appreciated the simple things in life. Bernice spent most of her childhood in Wrightstown and graduated from Wrightstown High School with the class of 1945.
On September 22, 1949, Bernice married Jerry Bruecker at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Wrightstown. They made their home in Hollandtown, where they enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage before his passing in July of 2019. Bernice was a member of St. Francis Parish in Hollandtown, where she occupied the back pew for decades.
Bernice was truly a woman who grew better with age. She never lost her wit, spunk, or sweetness, making us all laugh even in her final days. Her faith was strong and guided her through the tough times. Bernice enjoyed sending and receiving cards, always taking time to acknowledge a birthday, anniversary, or new baby with a card, gift, or note. She loved nothing more than to sit and visit with family or friends and reminisce old times. She loved listening to her Milwaukee Brewers on the radio, rocking babies, and being Irish. She loved all her children unconditionally, never playing favorites and always praying for and worrying about them. She waited patiently for grandchildren, and when they finally arrived, they made her world complete. Each one was special to her in their own way.
Bernice is survived by her children: Dan "Boogs" (Joan) Bruecker, Chuck (Jodi) Bruecker, Tim (Cindy) Bruecker, and Ginny (Kevin) Kihl; 9 grandchildren: Ellie and Katy Bruecker, Ben and Bailee Bruecker, Jack and Charlie Bruecker, and Sam, Eli, and Jenna Kihl; sisters-in-law: Mary Berken, Rita Berken, Georgianna "Babe" (Bill) McGinnis, and Arlene Bruecker; many nieces and nephews who were very special to her, and many friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents: Al and Virginia Berken; siblings: Lloyd (Blanche) Berken, Gordon (Lorraine) Berken, Emmett Berken, Jerry (Verna) Berken, Margie (Ed) Spierings, Dorothy Spierings, Mae (Jerome) Kuepper, and Dale Berken; father and mother-in-law: George and Ceilia (Brochtrup) Bruecker; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Roger Bruecker, Beatrice (Frank) Van Lanen, and Grace (Nick) Ruys.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Francis Church, 433 County Rd. CE, Hollandtown. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Bruecker family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Helen's House, St. Paul Villa, and St. Paul Hospice for the compassionate care of Bernice over the past several months. We would also like to thank all the fantastic neighbors in Hollandtown. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
"It's so much easier to be nice." - Bernice Bruecker
"I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my Mother you'll be." Rest easy, Mom.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020