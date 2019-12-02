|
|
Bernice L. Knutzen
Black Creek - Bernice Laura (Timm) Knutzen, age 91, passed away on December 2, 2019 at Meadow Wood Assisted Living in Seymour.
Bernice was born on November 29, 1928 at home in the Town of Ellington, daughter of the late Louis and Alma (Court) Timm. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Ellington.
On September 20, 1950 she married Harold L. Knutzen at Trinity Lutheran Church. Harold preceded her in death on April 21, 1993.
Together Bernice and Harold farmed in Wrightstown and the Black Creek area.
Survivors include one son, Dan (Bonnie) Knutzen; two daughters: Mary Ann Meisenhelder and Sandy Kohl; six grandchildren: Scott (Cindi) Meisenhelder, Jeffery Meisenhelder, Sara (Jason) Langley, Laura (Karl) Kiupelis, William Knutzen, and Samantha (Adam) Fevold; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by sisters-in-law: Eva, Rose, and Ramona Timm; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Alma; her husband, Harold; and an infant daughter; brothers: Carl, Victor, Donald (Arline), and Earl Timm; sister, Eleanor (Wilbert) Rahmlow; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Clarence Knutzen, Dorothy (Orville) Laabs, Mildred (Warren) Romberg, Bernice (Harvey) Potratz, and Franklin (Marlene) Knutzen.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek, on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Steve Schlicht officiating. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences to Bernice's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd, Meadow Wood Assist Living, and Unity Hospice for all of the wonderful care you gave to Bernice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019