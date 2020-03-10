|
Bernice M. Bourassa
Little Chute - Bernice M. Bourassa, age 93, died at Little Chute Health Services on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on February 19, 1927 to the late Conrad and Helen (Dopple) Goetz. Bernice worked as the activities director at Milwaukee Area Technical College until her retirement in 1984, when she moved to Little Chute. She was a member of Peace United Methodist Church.
Bernice is survived by her daughter: Jamie Stalker, Little Chute; son-in-law, David Martin; grandchildren: Brian Stalker, Chris and Derek Fuller; special niece, Dawn Lambrecht; and godson, Cody Lambrecht. She is further survived by 9 great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Anderson and Gordon Bourassa; daughter, Sherry Martin; granddaughter, Michele Fuller; son-in-law, Michael Stalker; and brothers: Conrad (Shirley) and Elroy (Virginia) Goetz.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (2300 Wisconsin Ave. Kaukauna) beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lucretia Fehrmann officiating. Committal St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020