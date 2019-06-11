|
Bernice M. Nesbitt
New London - Bernice M. (Carey) Nesbitt
October 19, 1922 - June 8, 2019
Bernice M. Nesbitt 96, of New London, WI, passed away quietly on June 8th, and lead a beautiful Life. A wife to Robert for over 50 years, one of four daughters to Frank & Elizabeth Carey of New London, a sister to Lucille Pohlman (of New London) , Arlene Ritchie (of Milwaukee), Rosemary Fulcer (of Appleton) , mother of two children, Kathryn Maddie (husband Sam of Elmwood Park, IL) and James Nesbitt (of Elmwood Park, IL), grandmother to Jenessa Rose Rodriguez (husband Ricky of Glendale Heights, IL) & Laura Marie Nesbitt (of Oak Park, IL) and great-grandmother of Scarlett Rodriguez.
Bernice's loved ones were by her side when she drifted off to be with the Lord. She was born to Frank & Elizabeth Carey in Lebanon where she met future husband Robert. While Robert served in the Navy during WWII Bernice contributed to the War Effort in Chicago. After the War she and Robert married in 1946 at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon with reception in Greenville at the Silver Dome. They returned to Chicago for their careers. Robert (deceased in 1999) was a Chicago Carpenter for 32 years and Bernice raised two children Kathryn (deceased 2017) born in 1951 & James 1957. Upon their retirement they immediately returned back to the New London area and became snowbirds for the next 17 years. Upon her husband's death in 1999 she remained in the New London area to be close with her family and also stayed with her children in the Chicagoland area. Her last 4 years she lived at Trinity Terrace (St. Joseph's Nursing Home) where the staff took excellent and loving care for Bernice.
Bernice will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert and daughter, Kathryn at Most Precious Blood Cemetery in New London, Wisconsin following services on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London, WI. There will be a mass said in her name.
Bernice Nesbitt Funeral Services: Thursday, June 13, 2019 New London, WI
Funeral Services for Bernice
Thursday 9:00 - 11:00 am visitation
11:00 - 12:00 pm funeral
12:00- 12:30 pm cemetery
12:30 - 2:00 lunch @ church
Church: Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 712 S Pearl Street, New London, WI 54961
Cemetery: Most Precious Blood Cemetery, N3650 Bean City Road, New London, WI
A memorial fund has been established for Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 11, 2019