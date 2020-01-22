|
|
Bernice Mompier
Hortonville - Bernice (Bohn) Mompier, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Bernice was the daughter of the late Henry and Barbara (Evert) Bohn, born on June 17, 1924 in Evanston, IL. She was the youngest child and had three older brothers, Richard, Robert and Charles. The family moved to Glenview, IL in 1929 and became members of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish. Bernice graduated from New Trier School in 1942 and worked at IBM until 1947. She married Norman Mompier on November 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2010. They were married 64 years. The Lord truly blessed them with two sons, Wayne and Charles (AKA) Hank. Norm and Bernice owned and operated Hortonville Lanes for 20 years . In their early retirement, they spent their winters in LasVegas.
Bernice is survived by her sons, Wayne and Chuck (Pam) Mompier; grandchildren, Sarah Laudolff, Becky (Paul) Brown, and Peter Deyo and great-grandchildren, Zac, Nick, Lily, Brandon, Tyler, and Keira. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Richard (Mamie) Bohn, Robert (Betty) Bohn and Charles (Ginny) Bohn; three nephews; one niece; brother-in-law, Lester (Connie) Mompier; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Owen) Kompelien and a great-grand baby, Chloe.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2019 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church (105 N. Olk St.) in Hortonville. The visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Hortonville.
Bernice and her family wishes to thank Barb, Bev, Joan, Pat, Mary and Terry: as well as all the nurses at Brewster Village, Heritage 1, Mill Village for their loving, tender care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be directed to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020