|
|
Bernice Radtke
Fremont - Bernice L. Radtke, age 90, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. She was born on February 3, 1929, the daughter of the late William and Erna (Bartel) Oestreich. On August 26, 1950, Bernice married Arnold Radtke. The early years of their marriage were spent farming in the Town of Wolf River. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1987. On June 14, 1989, Bernice married Lester Kempf. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2018. Bernice was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening and taking care of her chickens. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Christine(Alan)Ikert, Fremont; three grandsons, Jason(Sarah)Ikert, Green Bay; Adam(Jenn)Ikert, Fremont and Jeremy Ikert, Pine River; four great-grandchildren, Evan, Ryan, Jalyn and Jace; Lester's daughters, Lourie Ambrose and Cheryl Kempf and family; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 8580 37th Ave., Fremont. with Rev. Paul Fritz officiating. Burial will be in Wolf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church, from 9:30AM until the time of service.
Bernice's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her caregivers at King for the wonderful care they provided; and to all of Bernice's friends at King for their companionship and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 8, 2019