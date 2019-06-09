|
Berniece R. "Bird" Kramer
Neenah - Berniece R. "Bird" Kramer, 89, passed away on Monday May 13, 2019 at Touchmark on Prospect in Appleton, WI. Berniece suffered for many years from the hideous disease of Alzheimer's for which there is no hope or cure. She fought the good fight until the very end.
Berniece was born to Albert and Alma Halverson on the family farm near Mt. Sterling, WI. on April 20, 1930. She was the third of 7 children. She graduated from Gays Mills High School in Gays Mills, WI. in 1948. Having determined that farm life was not for her, she moved to Viroqua, WI. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Kramer, and they were married on the night of March 25, 1951 (which happened to be Easter Sunday) at Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church in Mt. Sterling WI.
They lived in Madison, WI. for a short time and then moved to Rice Lake, WI. In 1960 they relocated to Neenah, WI., when Bill joined the Hanson-Rickard Insurance Agency which he later owned. In 1968 Berniece joined the Gilbert Paper Company and was employed as a Sales Service Representative until retiring in 1986. She thoroughly enjoyed her tenure at Gilbert and made many lifelong friends there. After retirement she spent time gardening, golfing, bowling, playing cards and spending winters at their home in Phoenix. She was an incredible cook and baker (she won an apple pie baking contest). Berniece was an avid sports fan, especially of the Packers, Badgers and, unfortunately, the Chicago Cubs. In 2005 they sold their Neenah home and moved to Phoenix permanently. Sadly, Bill was diagnosed with cancer and died in 2007. In 2008 she moved back to the Fox Valley and made Touchmark on Prospect home until her death.
Berniece is survived by sons: Bill (Patti) of Sheboygan Falls, WI., and Tom (Nancy) of Largo, FL. Also surviving are grandchildren: TJ (Erin), Leslie (Taylor) Wiebler, David, Amanda (James) Chappell and Kayla along with great-grandchildren: Sydney, Jacob and Felix. She is further survived by sisters, Helen Beatty and Mary Jane Yearous and brother Roland (Mayda) Halverson. Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Alvin, Harold and Roger in addition to several sister-in-law's and brother-in -law's.
The family wishes to pay special thanks to Dr. Roxanne Jadin-Cardelli, the staff of the Meadows Unit of Touchmark on Prospect and the staff of Aseracare Hospice for their unconditional care, concern, support and genuine kindness to Mom and the family during the past several years.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be gladly accepted for the research of the prevention of Alzheimer's in the future.
A celebration of life for Berniece will be held with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home.
