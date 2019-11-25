|
Bertha Kuether
Neenah - Bertha Ann Kuether entered her eternal glory on November 22, 2019, age 84 years, 9 months. She was born in Fond du Lac, WI, the oldest of 4, to Hans and Erna Bierwagen on January 29, 1935. A graduate of Dr. Martin Luther College, she was an elementary school teacher for more than 40 years in Kewaunee, WI and Neenah, WI. Always devoted to her passion for the education of young children, she earned a Master's of Education in Reading from UW-Oshkosh in 1987. She was also a devoted member of Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church in Neenah, serving as organist and choir director, as well as leading many Bible classes. She spent her final years devoted to her grandchildren, and her yard and garden. She was well known as a woman of conviction, faith and humor.
She is survived by her son Mark (Amy), her 6 grandchildren: Megan, Anna, Michael, Amber, Maya, and Aiden; her siblings: Hans (Rosie) Bierwagen; Martin (Elke) Bierwagen; and Ruth Ahrens; as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William Kuether, and her parents Hans and Erna.
A Funeral Service for Bertha will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah, with Rev. Jason Oakland and Rev. Tyler Shinnick officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Bertha will join William at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Bertha's name.
