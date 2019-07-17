|
Berverly L. Darkow
Appleton - Beverly LeJoy Darkow, age 75 of Appleton, passed away on July 16th, 2019 at Brewster Village after a lengthy illness. Bev was born on January 8, 1944 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Julius and Mabel (Kolstad) Voldsness. She married Robert Darkow and together, they raised 4 children. Bev was a stay- at- home mother for many years. She later worked for Doering's Super Valu, Adler Brau Brewery, Visiting Nurses Association and most recently Bergstrom Automotive. Her passion was art. She loved watercolor painting and drawing to pass time, especially with her grandchildren. She loved making dinners for family and friends. Her door was always open to everyone who could make it.
Bev will be sadly missed by her children, Chris (Steve) Lehrer; Jamie (Connie) Darkow; Brenda (Joel) Ditter; Mark (Stephanie) Darkow, grandchildren, Hayley (Alex) Schreiter, Anna (JT) Schreiter, Morgan Schreiter, Nicole (Tim) Springstroh, Cori Lehrer, Megan (Kurt) Dix, Kara Darkow, Jacob Darkow, Joshua (Carley) Ditter, Justin Ditter, Briana (Ryan) Rocheleau, Olivia Darkow, Alexis Darkow; dear friend, Mickey Lostetter; former spouse, Bob (Meredyth King) Darkow; sister, Margaret Huff, Sisters-in-law Theresa Voldsness and Judy Voldsness, Brother-in-law, Jim (Cathy) Fox, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by, her father Julius, her mother, Mabel, her step-father Alf Berg, four brothers, Gerald, Jerome, Edmond, and Donald, brother-in-law Zane Huff, Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4:00 Pm until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund to honor stem-cell cancer research will be established.
Thank you to the staff and nurses of Brewster Village, Heartland Hospice, UW-Carbone Cancer Center, particularly her oncologist, Dr. Joshua Lang, for the compassionate care given to Bev.
