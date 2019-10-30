|
|
Beth Ann Gibbons
Appleton - Beth Gibbons, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, October 29. She was born to James and Ruth Hillegas on March 6, 1937 in Seymour, Wisconsin. She married John (Jack) Gibbons on June 1, 1957. After raising her five children, she was employed at Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) for 21 years. She loved sewing, quilting, her flower gardens, and puzzles and was an avid reader.
Beth is survived by her husband of 62 years, John, her children: Julie (Ken) Hackbarth, Brian (Debbie) Gibbons, Dean (Vicki) Gibbons, and Vicki Gibbons, a son-in-law Dennis Hackbarth, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Beth Is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Bruce (Nancy) Hillegas, Ellen (Gary) Carpenter; Mark (Chris) Hillegas, Kevin (Chris) Hillegas, Kim (Gene) Luniak a sister-in-law: Sandi Hillegas and a brother-in-law: David Drawenek.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Lori Hackbarth, her sister Lynne Drawenek, brothers, James Jr., Joseph and Brian..
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at ST. JOHN UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1130 W. Marquette Street, Appleton with Rev. Lynn Martin officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice team at Thedacare
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019