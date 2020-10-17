Bethany HiteAppleton - Bethany Rose Hite, aged 31, passed away surrounded by family at 3:15AM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after a 10-year battle with a brain tumor resulting in Glioblastoma.In 1989, Bethany was born to William Hite Jr. and Tammy (Marschall) McLean in Appleton, WI. She graduated with the class of 2007 from Appleton North High School with honors for multiple languages, her passion being German. She attended both UWEC and UW Madison with a German major/French minor. Bethany moved to Germany in 2011 where she resided in several townships in the Hessen area for 9.5 years before returning stateside to her family home because of the progressing illness.Bethany had intense compassion for all living things, especially animals. This led her to an adult life of veganism, adopting her best fur-friend, Anyaka and reaching out to those less fortunate even though she chose to live with little. She was unwavering in her disciplined lifestyle embracing global climate change and protecting the earth. Bethany was a lover of language with a goal to learn a minimum of 7 more which she practiced daily. She proudly spoke German fluently until her last moments. Bethany was fanatical about music (particularly Robert Smith) and was proud of her extensive music collection representing many genres and decades. She was ever so slightly tapping her foot until her journey silenced. She was zealous about old black and white movies (often in a foreign language), long walks and autumn. Bethany was a mite cheeky, often waiting for the grin she knew would follow as soon as someone caught one of her many puns. She made friends everywhere and will be missed world-wide.Bethany was preceded in death by grandparents William B Hite, Sr., and Oleta (Bible) Hite from CO and John J Marschall Jr., from WI.She is survived by her father William B Hite Jr., mother Tammy (Andrew) McLean, sisters Hannah (Garek) Holley, Sarah Hite and Esther Marschall. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Abel, Clara and Evelyn Hermes, Levi and Norah Holley. Further survivors include grandmother Marilyn J Borich (Ecuador) and several uncles, aunts and cousins from VA, CO, NM, AZ, and CA.Due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, an informal celebration of her life will be held for friends and neighbors in the spring of 2021 in our back yard, per her wishes.We would like to thank her friends from America and The Continent, Rachel, Sara, Vali, Antje, Nesrin and Domingo for being strong anchors in the midst of international travel with an illness and dog."Godspeed gentle warrior-the suffering is over, and you were amazing. We will keep our eyes and ears open for The Cure."