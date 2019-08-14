|
Bethel I. Hartzheim
Neenah - Bethel Hartzheim (Lindland) "GG" of Neenah, passed away with her loving family by her side at the age of 91. Bethel was born on September 22, 1927 to Otto and Bertha (Leitzke) Gruendemann. She married Sylvester Hartzheim (Shorty) in December 1947 and was blessed with three daughters during 46 years. She was a gifted artist and spent years sharing her crafts along with Shorty at various craft shows. For 27 years, she delighted students with her delicious cooking at Spring Road Elementary School in Neenah, even if later in life she claimed nobody liked her cooking. Bethel had a passion for life and enjoyed games, cards, bowling and puzzles along with her "Over the Hill Gambling Gang". Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. Bethel is survived by daughters: Judy Krueger, Kathy (Nels) Jacobsen and Lynette (Dale) Biedermann; her grandchildren: Paula Knuijt, Patti (Arnie) Kuehn, Vikki (Paul) Fredrick, Pam (Eric) Lind, Dan Jacobsen, Brian (Tiffany) Jacobsen, Ryan (Tiffany) Biedermann and Kimberly (Aaron Roecker) Biedermann; her great-grandchildren: Kevin and Ben Kuehn, Tristen and Jordyn Knuijt, Riley Lind, Rayna Biedermann, Naomi Jacobsen, and CJ Jacobsen. Bethel is preceded in death by her first husband, Sylvester "Shorty" Hartzheim, her son-in-law, Richard "Rick" Krueger, her parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and her former husband, Clayton Lindland.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1140 Tullar Rd., Neenah with Pastor Jon Gallatin officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Staff and many friends at Emerald Ridge.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019