Bette J. Marzahl
Bette J. Marzahl

Combined Locks -

Bette Jane Marzahl, age 73 of Combined Locks, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 5, 2020, while residing at Century Oaks in Appleton. Bette had been battling dementia. She was born in Appleton on November 16, 1946, daughter of the late Alfred and Violet (Retzlaff) Marzahl. Bette was a 1964 graduate of the Kaukauna High School and then began working at AAL (Thrivent). There she was a diligent and dedicated worker, and progressed professionally. She worked through many insurance classes, and also earned a B.A. degree from Condordia University.

Bette was a lifetime member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Kaukauna, where she was baptized and confirmed. She also volunteered for many activities and events at Trinity's elementary school. She had a deep passion for helping the children learn computer basics, and spent countless hours to that end.

She is survived by her siblings: Joyce (Oliver) Kruse, Nancy (George) Traucht, Tom (Lori) Marzahl, Carol (Al) King, and her longtime friend Ruth Zittlow. Her many nieces and nephews will miss Bette's kind, loving heart, and her generous nature.

The Christian Funeral Service for Bette will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 804 Grignon Street in Kaukauna, with Rev. David Fleischmann officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For those unable to attend the service you may watch a live stream Saturday morning at 11:00 AM by visiting Bette's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

The family has suggested that memorials be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or to any organization that would honor Bette.

Blessed be her memory!






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
