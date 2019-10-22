|
|
Bettie A. Dimler
Fremont - Bettie Ann Dimler, age 92, of Fremont, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 21, 2019. Bettie was born on December 4, 1926 in Marshfield, daughter of the late George Sr. and Rose (Berger) Florence. Bettie was united in marriage to Gerald Dimler on September 22, 1946 in the Town of Sherwood. She worked as a waitress and housewife throughout the years. Bettie was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Readfield and enjoyed visiting with fellow parishioners in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She enjoyed taking bus trips, cross-stitch and raising African violets. Bettie was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Packers! She loved spending time with her family.
Bettie is survived by her son, Chuck (Barbara) Dimler; daughter, Carol "Susie" (Henry) Pann; grandchildren, Scott (Debra) Dimler, Sheila (Joe) McTarsney, Sarah (Mike) Melbostad, Julie Pann, Brett Pann, Timothy (Erin) Pann and Thomas Pann and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald, grandson, Isaac Pann; two brothers, George Jr. and Charles and two sisters, Martha and Rose.
The funeral service for Bettie will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Readfield with Pastor Peter Kesting officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service directly at the church. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readfield.
A special thank you to the staff at Park Vista for their loving care. The family would also like to thank the residents at Park Vista, who became friends during Bettie's stay there.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019