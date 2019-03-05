Services
Appleton - Bettie Mae Schroeder, age 97, of Appleton, was born September 11, 1921, in Appleton to Walter and Anna Trettien, and she became a child of God through Holy Baptism. She entered eternal glory on February 27, 2019.

Bettie married Morton Schroeder on August 20, 1942, in New Ulm, Minnesota, and they were married 68 years at the time of his death. Bettie was a devoted spouse, loving mother, dedicated teacher and administrative assistant, and faithful child of God. She is survived by their children, Susan Towner of Appleton; the Rev. Marc (Mary) Schroeder of Columbus, Ohio; Robin (Patty) Schroeder of South St. Paul; and Dr. David (Shari) Schroeder of Greenville, South Carolina; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband Salty; daughter Sarah Fillner; granddaughter Amy Towner; grandsons Carl and Jeff Schroeder; and son-in-law Tom Towner.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 930 East Florida Avenue, Appleton, with the Rev. Robert Raasch officiating. Family and friends may visit at Mt. Olive from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and School.

Blessed are those who die in the Lord.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019
