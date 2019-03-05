|
Oshkosh - Betty Ann Dubberstein, age 82, of Neenah, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh, WI.
She was born December 10, 1936, in Princeton, WI, the daughter of Robert Reiser and Rose Quinn Reiser. Betty was a 1955 graduate of Princeton High School, where she was prom queen, and attended the School of Cosmetology in Madison. On June 11, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gordon Dubberstein. Betty and Gordon lived briefly in Reedsburg, WI and Elkhart, Indiana before finally settling in Neenah to raise their three sons.
She was an avid water skier, bowler, golfer, and loved to play bridge. She enjoyed cross country and downhill skiing for much of her adult life. Betty loved to spend her summers at their Lake Lucerne cottage entertaining family and friends.
Betty is survived by her husband, Gordon; sons, Steve (Eva) Dubberstein, Michael Dubberstein and David (Jeni) Dubberstein; grandchildren, Kathleen Dubberstein, Leilani Dubberstein, Annmarie Dubberstein, Eric Dubberstein, Brayden Dubberstein and Lina Dubberstein; brothers, Bob (Karen) Reiser and Joe (Taffy) Reiser; sister, Beverly (Vince) Mangio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bernice Geer and Barbara Pinch; brothers-in-law, John Geer and Myron Pinch; grandson, Ashley Dubberstein; and an infant sister and infant granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dennis Ellisen officiating. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Evergreen Retirement Community for their special care of Betty. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019