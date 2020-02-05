Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Betty A. Okray

Betty A. Okray Obituary
Betty A. Okray

Ashwaubenon - Betty A. Okray, 87, Ashwaubenon, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Meng Residence at Unity Hospice, De Pere.

Betty was born on October 7, 1932 in Oahu Hawaii, daughter of the late Fred and Eva (Gomes) Rivers. As a child she enjoyed fires and sing-a-longs on Wainae Beach. In her teens, Betty worked in the Army Barracks where she met the love of her life, Norbert Okray. The couple moved to the mainland and on October 1, 1955, the two were married at Annunciation Catholic Church, Green Bay. Together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2007. One of Betty's great loves was camping at Bay Shore Park and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Judy (Dan) Killoran, Seymour, Mary Beth (Robb) Nyman, Seymour, Sue (Mark) Le Sage, Ashwaubenon; one son, Paul (Carrie) Okray, Menasha; five grandchildren, Troy (Nichele) Killoran, Danielle (Kenny Ishimura) and Samantha Le Sage, Nicole and Christopher Okray; two step-grandchildren, Branden (Allie) Nyman, Ben (Molly) Nyman; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Linus and Charlotte; two step-great-grandchildren, Luke and Hattie Nyman; and two brothers, Robert (Nancy) Burgess and Bud Roy (Bonnie Reiter) Burgess; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one son, Dennis Michael; and two brothers, Fred Rivers and James Rivers.

Visitation for Betty will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020. No additional services are scheduled, and entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Betty's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
