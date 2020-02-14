|
|
Betty A. Protheroe
Appleton - Betty Ann Protheroe, 87, died Thursday February 13, 2020 at Rennes Health Care Center, surrounded by her family. She was born September 15, 1932, daughter of the late August and Margurite (Karrow) Witzke. Betty married Duane Protheroe on October 25, 1952 in Appleton. They celebrated 44 years together before Duane preceded Betty in death on December 21, 1996.
Betty was a graduate of Appleton High School. She worked at Kimberly Clark as an accounting clerk for several years, retiring in 1996. Betty was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Neenah. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, country music, theatre, watching the Packers with her family and friends, and volunteering her time and talent to several causes.
Betty is survived by her four loving daughters: Lynn Versch, Rhinelander, Jill Koerner, Terry (James) Smith, and Ann (Rod) Wideman, all of Neenah-Menasha; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was further preceded in death by her four siblings.
Funeral service for Betty will be 11:00 AM on Monday February 24, 2020 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1228 S. Park Ave, Neenah, with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Monday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum, Neenah. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of AseraCare Hospice, Rennes Health Care Center, and Renaissance, and to all the friends Betty made there, for all their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020