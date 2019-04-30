|
Betty Ann (Knuppel) Lemmers
Neenah - Betty Ann Lemmers (Knuppel, nee: Weglin), age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 27th after living a blessed and healthy life. She was diagnosed with ALS in February 2019. Betty was born on May 5, 1939 to Emma (Zitterkoph) and Reinhold Weglin of Oshkosh. She was the middle sister to Barbara (Mike) Kohlbeck of Manitowoc and Sandy Grignon of Neenah.
She married Richard "Dick" Knuppel on September 25, 1965 and enjoyed 33 years together until his passing from pancreatic cancer. They raised 3 children all currently residing in the Fox Valley area, Lisa (Dean) Olejniczak; grandchildren Hannah and Ross. Jill (Tom) Goodsett; grandchildren Morgan and Maddie Hanzel. Keith (Aimee) Knuppel; grandchildren Sawyer and Chloe.
Betty was blessed again with love and wed Stephen Lemmers on November 3, 2001 adding to her family, Diane (Randy) Feldt with grandchildren Lizz (Nathan) Wright and great grandchild Ian; Kate and Anna. Jeanine Lemmers (Lloyd Waldron), with grandchild Alyson Blom (Pao Vang) and great grandchild Ayden. Luke (Tracie) Lemmers with grandchildren Ashley, Leah, Emma and Logan.
Her career out of high school began at American Can working in the office where she honed her excellent secretarial skills. Her next career was at home raising the 3 children for over 13 years in perfect fashion. She provided the safest, warmest household to come home to. In 1980 she returned to her desk as the school secretary of St. Therese Catholic Church and later becoming the parish secretary. She was devoted to the parishioners for 23 years until her retirement.
Betty loved line dancing and going to Country USA, but most importantly all the camping she did with family and friends over 45 years, creating endless memories. Though she didn't have many personal hobbies, she was known for her love of baking delicious cookies, breads and serving piping hot food at meals.
We want to thank the staff at Island Shores Retirement Community in Neenah where Steve & Betty called home for the past 6 months. We cannot put into words our gratitude for the care, compassion you all gave Betty. Special thank you to Crystal, RN, and Karin, Chaplain of Heartland Hospice for their tenderness and guidance through her final months.
For those of you that had the honor to really know Betty, you know she was a true lady. She had the innate ability to brighten anyone around her. Her constant care for those she loved has made us the best we could ever be.
To our Mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife and friend…know that you have created a legacy of what family really means and rest well knowing that you have instilled that gift in every single one of us. For that…we thank you and love you.
The funeral liturgy for Betty will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, located at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Morrison Street in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the mass at 3:00 PM.
For more information or to share a memory of Betty, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019