Betty Ann Lippert
Hortonville - Age 95 went home to our Lord on December 14, 2019, at Brewster Village, Appleton with her family at her side. She was born on January 22, 1924, in Hillsboro, Indiana, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Bever. On October 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Henry R. Lippert, Jr. son of the late Henry and Anna Lippert, at the Hillsboro Methodist Church. Henry preceded her in death on September 2, 1999. Betty was the last alumna in her class of 1941 and religiously went back to Hillsboro for class reunions every year until her health did not permit it. Betty loved canning, especially dill pickles, walking, cooking, crocheting, reading, puzzles, and her flower and vegetable gardens.
Survivors include her son, Joseph (Mary) Lippert; her daughter, Carol (Mark) Plamann; five grandchildren, Daniel (Samantha) Lippert, Bennett (special friend Ali), Bryan (Tracey) Plamann, Jessica (Mark) Jochman, and Nicholas Plamann; five great-grandchildren, Kira, Eva, and Noah Plamann, Karson and Weston Jochman. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Ann Bever of Mills, Wyoming, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her brother, John Bever; sister, Ada Belle Bever, died as an infant; sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene (Mahlon) Bungert, Ireta (Walter) Sawval, Welcome (Richard) Henkel, Bessie (Robert) Meyers; and special niece, Sharon Williamson.
Betty will be deeply missed by her family, friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Brewster Village, especially in the Orchard Atrium, for their kindness, compassion and care.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 325 E. Franklin St. Appleton with Pastor Dave Farina officiating. Visitation will be received at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
A memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019