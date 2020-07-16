1/1
Betty Huth
1930 - 2020
Betty Huth

Waupaca, Formerly of Fremont - Betty J. Huth, age 89, of Waupaca, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Willis and Ella (Taube) Blanchette.

On June 11, 1955, Betty married Paul Huth in Cudahy, WI. Together they raised five children and enjoyed traveling the world after his retirement from the ministry. Paul preceded her in death on June 25, 2020.

Betty was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and volunteered with their Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Weyauwega Garden Club, the Fox Valley Guild and the Red Hatters Club in Waupaca. She enjoyed traveling, doing crafts, sewing, reading and doing nature studies.

Betty is survived by two sons, David (Jean) Huth, Kronenwetter, WI and Joel (Sandy) Huth, Wild Rose; three daughters, Esther (James) Buchholz, Weyauwega; Deborah (Ronald) Bartelt, Sheboygan; and Judith Huth, Appleton; eight grandchildren, Adam Bartelt, Matthew Buchholz, David (Bridget) Bartelt, Michael (Jennifer) Buchholz, Jill Bartelt, Daniel (Kayla) Huth, Erica(Paul)Bowe, Eric Giesbers, and John Geisbers; eight great-grandchildren, Iesha, Angel, Robin, Hailey, Aaron, Pella, Otto and Clara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Willis, Jr., brother-in-law, R. Carl(Helen) Huth and two sisters-in-law, Marion(Jack)Stark and Bernice(Charles)Haack.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main St., Weyauwega and will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Aaron Kristopeit will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont. A memorial fund has been established for St. Peter Lutheran Church.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
18 entries
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandi Heger
Coworker
July 11, 2020
We were both shocked and saddened to see that Paul had passed away. Bob and Mike both have fond memories of doing things with Carl and Paul. Our sympathies to the family.
Bob and Lynn Stark
Family
July 5, 2020
Pastor High showed a great deal of concern for me during my first years of teaching in Brownsville.

He also spent countless evenings with me in his basement on some woodworking project or another that I was stumbling through.

I have no doubt that his gentle shepherding contributed greatly to my having been able to serve in the public ministry for over 40 years.
Clarence Jenkins
Friend
July 5, 2020
July 2, 2020
Had the opportunity to work with Pastor Huth in my role at Fox Valley Lutheran High School. I always appreciated his care and concern for others. He shared Jesus in what he said and in how he lived. Praise the Lord that he is now safely in his Savior's arms
Dave Payne
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Got to know Pastor Paul and Betty through our business...so honored to have known him..as his vehicle was being fixed we had many conversations..he was a gift from God indeed. Our sincere sympathy to Betty and family. Hugs being sent to all who loved him.
Laurie Degal
Friend
June 30, 2020
Thinking of you in your loss. Blessed that we have joy in our hearts for he is with Christ
Disne Schultz-Christensen
Friend
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss David & Jean. What a comfort to know he's with his Lord now and enjoying all the blessings of heaven.
Sherry Mau
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
So many wonderful memories of time spent with Pastor Huth and family in Weyauwega. He loved His Lord and Savior and what a true comfort to know he is now with Jesus. Peace and love to Betty and family.
Susie Blaalid
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Pastor Huth was indeed a very caring and compassionate man. He loved the Lord and it showed in everything he said and did. He married my husband and I almost 50 years ago and talked my husband into completing his education at DMLC and becoming a teacher in one of our Lutheran schools. He literally helped change the course of our lives by reminding us to follow what he felt was God's plan for us. I can just see him singing in heaven today!
Judy (McCauley) Priebe
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
Though I didn't have the pleasure of meeting Pastor Huth, I have relatives from Weyauwega & Waupaca area who were/are members of St. Peter.
To Judy, a classmate of mine and my wife, Karen (Harke), our deepest condolences and prayers for your family. Rest assured in the comfort that your father who helped minister and serve the spiritual needs of his flock is at his Savior's side reaping his great reward.
Dean Ticks
Classmate
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark & Sandra Heger
Coworker
June 26, 2020
My condolences to Betty and the extended family of Pastor Paul Huth. As one of Bethany Home's Chaplains, I had the honor to share the love of our Lord Jesus with Paul for the last few years as he and Betty were residents of Bethany Home. As a couple, they attended the chapel services, Bible discussion groups, and were visited by our chaplains on a regular basis. He who proclaimed the Good News that Jesus is the crucified but Risen Lord now sees his Savior face to face. "Blessed are those who die in the Lord, that they may rest from their labors and their works do follow them." Chaplain John Schmidt
John Schmidt
June 26, 2020
May God comfort your family in this difficult time.
Laurie Jorgensen
June 26, 2020
Pastor Huth was my fathers pastor when my dad was very sick and I remember him come to our home during a rain storm just to visit , pastor step in puddle and said it will dry dont worry about it,point being he care about his people they can first. Thank you, for your compassion he will remember.
Ruth Lambie
June 26, 2020
Pastor Paul Huth was one of the most remarkable teachers of Gods word. He was my pastor in Brownsville when I was at a very impressionable age. Truly a wonderful man
Alana Thulin Schultz
Student
June 26, 2020
Very fond memories of Pastor Huth and the entire Huth family. Growing up next door in Brownsville will always be some of fondest childhood memories. Prayers to all the family. Cindy Thulin Nellessen
Cindy Nellessen
Friend
June 26, 2020
Pastor Huth will forever be in my heart. The man that taught me Faith in our Lord and Savior And now he is enjoying his heavenly home. I remember him as calm, kind and loving. God's Blessings to the family.
Jacklyn Heimerl Ewerdt
Student
