Betty HuthWaupaca, Formerly of Fremont - Betty J. Huth, age 89, of Waupaca, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Willis and Ella (Taube) Blanchette.On June 11, 1955, Betty married Paul Huth in Cudahy, WI. Together they raised five children and enjoyed traveling the world after his retirement from the ministry. Paul preceded her in death on June 25, 2020.Betty was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and volunteered with their Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the Weyauwega Garden Club, the Fox Valley Guild and the Red Hatters Club in Waupaca. She enjoyed traveling, doing crafts, sewing, reading and doing nature studies.Betty is survived by two sons, David (Jean) Huth, Kronenwetter, WI and Joel (Sandy) Huth, Wild Rose; three daughters, Esther (James) Buchholz, Weyauwega; Deborah (Ronald) Bartelt, Sheboygan; and Judith Huth, Appleton; eight grandchildren, Adam Bartelt, Matthew Buchholz, David (Bridget) Bartelt, Michael (Jennifer) Buchholz, Jill Bartelt, Daniel (Kayla) Huth, Erica(Paul)Bowe, Eric Giesbers, and John Geisbers; eight great-grandchildren, Iesha, Angel, Robin, Hailey, Aaron, Pella, Otto and Clara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Willis, Jr., brother-in-law, R. Carl(Helen) Huth and two sisters-in-law, Marion(Jack)Stark and Bernice(Charles)Haack.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main St., Weyauwega and will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Aaron Kristopeit will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont. A memorial fund has been established for St. Peter Lutheran Church.