Appleton - Betty Ingham, 81, Appleton WI, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1939, the daughter of Joseph and Alice (Gunderson) Stellflue. Betty grew up in Ettrick, WI and graduated from Gale-Ettrick High School. Betty was united in marriage to Ronald D Ingham on August 13, 1966. They lived in LaCrosse, WI, raising their family while she worked at McLoone Metal Graphics, Inc for over 30 years. A number of years after retirement, Betty and Ron settled in Appleton, WI.
Betty loved to cook and clean. She particularly enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and frequently gifted them to family and friends. Betty also loved to shop and Black Friday events were her favorite. She was an avid sports fan and rarely missed a Brewer, Packer or Badger game. When her kids were growing up, she attended every single school activity and sporting event. Her family was her priority. She adored every moment spent with her grandsons and when not with them, she was often bragging about them with great pride.
Betty is survived by her husband (Ron) of nearly 54 years, their two children: Sean Ingham and Robyn (Neil) Buss; grandchildren: Jonah, Mason and Evan Buss; three siblings: Susan (Richard) Teska, Mary (Ted) Twesme and Michael (Candace) Stellflue; sister in laws: Nancy Stellflue, Rose Stellflue, and Jane (Daryl May) Ingham; brother in laws: Wynn Ingham and James (Lynda) Ingham. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in law, John and Alice Ingham; sister JoAnne Kern; brothers: Thomas and Robert Stellflue; brother in laws: Art Kern, Johnny Ingham and Dennis Ingham; sister in laws: Ruby Ingham and Linda Ingham.
Betty will be cremated in keeping with her wishes. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life gathering taking place at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 18 to May 20, 2020