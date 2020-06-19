Betty J. Bunnell
Betty J. Bunnell

Shiocton - Betty J. Bunnell, age 80,passed away peacefully in her sunroom surrounded by her gardens with family by her side and sunshine on her face on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Betty was born on April 9, 1940 to the late Elmer and Myrtle (Reinke) Reis in Seymour. She grew up in Seymour and graduated from Shiocton High School in 1958. Betty married Eugene "Butch" Bunnell on June 24, 1983 in Appleton. She was the Village clerk in Shiocton for 25 years, retiring in 2005. In 1975, Betty became the one of the first female firefighters and EMTs in the Village of Shiocton. She was known for her beautiful gardens, love of hostas, her cooking and her Doberman dogs.

Betty is survived by her husband, Eugene "Butch" Bunnell; children, Todd Kruzicki, Robin Young, Eugene R. (Luanne) Bunnell, Glen (Stacey Riehl) Bunnell and Gary (Kim) Bunnell; son-in-law, Wayne Guyette; grandchildren, Abby (Scott Schoelzel) Young; Emily Young, Mitchell (Haley) Guyette, Mason Guyette, Eric (fiancé Alison) Bunnell, Nathan Bunnell and Haiden Holowinski and great-granddaughter, Maya Schoelzel.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Paula Guyette.

The family invites friends and family to a public visitation which will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton. A private family service will be held for Betty.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

The family wishes to thank Ascension at Home Hospice, especially Richard and Neke.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
