|
|
Betty J Gerndt
Appleton - Betty J. Gerndt entered heaven to be with her husband, Jack, in their eternal home on December 18th, 2019. She was born January 13th, 1929 in the town of Clayton, WI.
She married Jack Gerndt and they celebrated 66 ½ wonderful years together. They loved to travel to the D.C. area, Florida, and Nevada. Betty loved to go to the casino and racetrack.
Betty enjoyed crafts, decorating for Christmas, and in her younger years she loved to sew.
She is survived by her three daughters: Lola (Del) Seegers of Combined Locks, Anita (Fred) Eggleston of Oakland, MD, and Kay (Bob) Templin of Appleton, WI; her two brothers: Wayne (Nan) Kocourek of Chicago, IL and Monty (Karen) Kocourek of Waukesha, WI; her eight grandchildren: Stacey (Boyd) Thiel of Hortonville WI, Sara Seegers (Jolie Kreuser) of Hubertus, WI, Tim (Karen) Boldt of Warrington, VA, Tina (Lee) Rapson of Monrovia, MD, Clayton Templin of Appleton, WI, Jacque Templin (Todd Scheulke) of Rosholt,WI, Molly (Eddie) Scanlan of Baraboo, WI and Andrew (Marina) Templin of Appleton, WI; as well as twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, mother Esther, stepfather Joe, sisters Tess Dobra and Connie Doberstein, sisters-in-law Patricia Kocourek, Doris Gerndt, Lorraine Gerndt, and Eva Roe, as well as brothers-in-law Roger Gerndt, Ellsworth Gerndt, Marion Roe, George Richardson, and Bill Dobra.
Service will be held at Highland Memorial Chapel on December 23rd, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. A memorial fund will be established in Betty's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019