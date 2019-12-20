Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gerndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Gerndt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Gerndt Obituary
Betty J Gerndt

Appleton - Betty J. Gerndt entered heaven to be with her husband, Jack, in their eternal home on December 18th, 2019. She was born January 13th, 1929 in the town of Clayton, WI.

She married Jack Gerndt and they celebrated 66 ½ wonderful years together. They loved to travel to the D.C. area, Florida, and Nevada. Betty loved to go to the casino and racetrack.

Betty enjoyed crafts, decorating for Christmas, and in her younger years she loved to sew.

She is survived by her three daughters: Lola (Del) Seegers of Combined Locks, Anita (Fred) Eggleston of Oakland, MD, and Kay (Bob) Templin of Appleton, WI; her two brothers: Wayne (Nan) Kocourek of Chicago, IL and Monty (Karen) Kocourek of Waukesha, WI; her eight grandchildren: Stacey (Boyd) Thiel of Hortonville WI, Sara Seegers (Jolie Kreuser) of Hubertus, WI, Tim (Karen) Boldt of Warrington, VA, Tina (Lee) Rapson of Monrovia, MD, Clayton Templin of Appleton, WI, Jacque Templin (Todd Scheulke) of Rosholt,WI, Molly (Eddie) Scanlan of Baraboo, WI and Andrew (Marina) Templin of Appleton, WI; as well as twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, mother Esther, stepfather Joe, sisters Tess Dobra and Connie Doberstein, sisters-in-law Patricia Kocourek, Doris Gerndt, Lorraine Gerndt, and Eva Roe, as well as brothers-in-law Roger Gerndt, Ellsworth Gerndt, Marion Roe, George Richardson, and Bill Dobra.

Service will be held at Highland Memorial Chapel on December 23rd, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. A memorial fund will be established in Betty's name.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent