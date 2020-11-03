Betty J. Taylor
Appleton - Betty (Seithamer) Taylor passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born to the late Edward & Mildred (Kern) Seithamer on November 3, 1927 in Menasha. Betty went to St. Mary's Menasha grade school and graduated from Menasha High School Class of 1945. She was joined in marriage to Edward (Bud) Taylor (Chicago, IL) on August 27, 1949 at St. Mary's Church, Menasha, he preceded her in death on August 25, 2008.
Betty was a 1945 graduate of Menasha High School; she was the secretary of the senior class and was active as a cheerleader. Betty worked for Marathon Corporation 1945-1949 in the Research Lab & Personnel as a stenographer for 2 years and a secretary for 2 years. When Bud & Betty were married, they moved to Bud's hometown of Chicago for 2 years and she worked at Bond Clothing in the office. After returning to Menasha and when her children were in school Betty worked for Zaug's Vending and then ARA Services as a vending attendant at P.H. Glatfelter in Neenah where she retired from in 1987. Betty was a member of St. Mary's Church, Nicolet Ladies, and the Homemaker Club. She enjoyed working on the Menasha High School class reunions and monthly luncheon with some of her classmates at the Red Ox. Betty loved to be of help to her family and enjoyed baking cookies and playing games with her grandchildren. She was active with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts at St. Mary's when her children were growing up. Betty enjoyed going up north to Mountain to her daughter Sue's place.
Betty is survived by her six children: Michael (Sandra), Thomas (Carole), James/DeeDee (Monica), Sue (Kim) Blohowiak, Mary (Steve LeFevre), and Nancy (Robert) Sowatzke; sister in-law, Jean Seithamer; grandchildren: Cindy, Heather and Erica Taylor, Jason (Stephanie)Maslow, Susan Juedes (Chelsea Utzerath) Dan (Kelli) Juedes Jr., Gregory (Shana) Juedes, Erin Zellmer-Taylor, Adria Taylor, and Jacob Sowatzke (Abbey Schwoerer); 14 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special friend, Charlie Brockman. Betty was further preceded in death by her mother in-law & father in-law: Michael & Katherine Taylor; brother Robert Seithamer; sister in-law & brother in-law: Mary & Warren Swegle; brother in-law & sister in-law: George & Eileen Taylor; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the current health pandemic a private family service was held. A celebration of life will be next Spring/Summer. Per Betty's wishes in lieu of flowers any memorial received by the family will be forwarded to St. Joseph's Food Pantry and the Neenah Menasha Red Cross. The funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on Saturday November 7 at 11:00 AM by going to Westgor Funeral Home Facebook home page, www.facebook.com/westgorfuneralhomes
.
Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to Helen's House caregivers: Vicki, Kim, Charlene, Lacey and Beverly, Lakeland Care - Brandon, Stacy and Joan, Heartland Hospice, Kathy Brumm from St Mary's Menasha for her visits and the St Mary Stampers for their cards every month.
"SWEET DREAMS"
