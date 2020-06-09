Betty Jane Mayefski
Betty Jane Mayefski

Appleton - I am but a stranger here, Heaven is my home.

Betty Jane Mayefski, our dearest mother, grandmother and great grandmother went to be home with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Betty was born on September 19, 1928 to Elmer and Anna (Rahn) Miller. On July 7, 1951 she was united in marriage to John Mayefski and had 59 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010. She was a lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ and was very active in her church and the Women's Guild. Betty volunteered at the polls for every election. Most of all Betty was a caretaker and was always taking care of her family and her church.

Betty will be sadly missed by her children; David (Vicki) Mayefski and Lisa (Randy) Gunderson, grandchildren; Kathryn and Taylor Schmidt, Stephanie Mayefski, Rachel and Adam Stephenson and Joseph and Karen Mayefski, Jon Gunderson and Becca Gunderson, 17 great grandchildren; Malachi, Ruth, Leo, Anthony, Fossatina, Adele, Maria, Braeden, Maleah, Keera, Aubrey, Raelynn, Jozlynn, Murphy, Kyle, Saphira and Sonja, her sister Ellen Strommen, sister-in-law Alice Miller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her dear husband John, a brother Elmer Miller and sister Marion Huntley and brothers-in-law Dean Strommen and Dick Huntley.

The funeral service for Betty will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the VERKUILEN VANDEURZEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukuana. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at wwwverkuilenfh.com. The family would like to thank the staff and family at the Renaissance Assisted Living. Thank you for everything you did for mom and for being there for her at the end. You are always in our hearts.

Mom is finally with dad and they are dancing in Heaven. We miss you, we love you but we know that you're finally Home.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
