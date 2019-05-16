Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Mueller


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jane Mueller Obituary
Betty Jane Mueller

Appleton - Betty J. Mueller, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1928, in Appleton, the daughter of Walter and Sarah (Peters) Henning. Betty graduated from Appleton High School West in 1946, and started working at Dairy Queen, where she met and fell in love with Gerald Ernest Mueller. They eloped on February 5, 1949, in Dubuque, IA. After she worked for Zwicker Knitting Mills for 10 years, Betty then quit working to raise a family. It was then that she devoted herself to her family in every way possible; including: attending her son's baseball games and helping to care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling on Saturday nights with Gerald and watching Dancing with the Stars and the Bachelorette. Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton.

Betty is survived by her children: Nancy (Greg) Otto and James (Kathy) Mueller; 2 grandchildren: Jonathan (Heather) Otto and Michael Otto; 2 great grandchildren: Makenna and Jackson Otto; a brother: Robert (Judy) Henning; a sister-in-law: Shirley Henning; and other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Bruce (Delores) Henning and Delmer (Margie) Henning.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, with Rev. Judy Deckert officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent