Betty Jane Mueller
Appleton - Betty J. Mueller, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1928, in Appleton, the daughter of Walter and Sarah (Peters) Henning. Betty graduated from Appleton High School West in 1946, and started working at Dairy Queen, where she met and fell in love with Gerald Ernest Mueller. They eloped on February 5, 1949, in Dubuque, IA. After she worked for Zwicker Knitting Mills for 10 years, Betty then quit working to raise a family. It was then that she devoted herself to her family in every way possible; including: attending her son's baseball games and helping to care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling on Saturday nights with Gerald and watching Dancing with the Stars and the Bachelorette. Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton.
Betty is survived by her children: Nancy (Greg) Otto and James (Kathy) Mueller; 2 grandchildren: Jonathan (Heather) Otto and Michael Otto; 2 great grandchildren: Makenna and Jackson Otto; a brother: Robert (Judy) Henning; a sister-in-law: Shirley Henning; and other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Bruce (Delores) Henning and Delmer (Margie) Henning.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, with Rev. Judy Deckert officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019