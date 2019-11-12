|
Betty Jane Steger
Kaukauna - Betty Jane Ann Steger, age 87, passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at St Paul Home, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.
The Funeral Liturgy for Betty Jane will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday, November 30, from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent, and for more information or to share a memory of Betty Jane, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019