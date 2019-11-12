Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church
119 W. 7th Street
Kaukauna, WI
Betty Jane Steger

Betty Jane Steger Obituary
Betty Jane Steger

Kaukauna - Betty Jane Ann Steger, age 87, passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at St Paul Home, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.

The Funeral Liturgy for Betty Jane will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday, November 30, from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.

A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent, and for more information or to share a memory of Betty Jane, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
