Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schmidt Chapel at St Paul Elder Services
316 E. 14th St.
Kaukauna, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Schmidt Chapel at St Paul Elder Services
316 E. 14th St.
Kaukauna, WI
Betty Jean Kieffer Obituary
Betty Jean Kieffer

Kaukauna - Betty Jean Malliet Kieffer, age 89 of Kaukauna, WI and formerly of Marinette, WI, entered eternal life Easter Sunday, April 21st, 2019. Betty Jean is survived by sons Jim, Perry and Dave Kieffer, grandchildren Sonia Schmitt, Kristan Kieffer, Ben (Stephanie) Kieffer, Brittney (Matt) Eveningred, Linsey Kieffer, Gabbie Kieffer, Ashley (Bryan) Beres, Melissa Doss, and Dan Kieffer. She is further survived by 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Betty Jean has been reunited in Heaven with her parents James and Esther Malliet, husband Howard Kieffer, daughter Jean "Ginger" Schmitt, son Chris Kieffer, sister Pat and brother-in-law Gordon Brockman, and many other loved ones.

Visitation will be at the Schmidt Chapel at St Paul Elder Services,316 E. 14th St., Kaukauna on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Paul Elder Services, Saint Jude's Hospital or the will be appreciated. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the St. Paul's hospice team and the entire staff of the St. Paul Villa.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
