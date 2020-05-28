Betty Jean (Nienke) Puffer
Appleton - Betty J. Puffer, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 27 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. She was born on April 18, 1934, in Marion, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Martha (Tagtmeyer) Nienke. Betty was united in marriage to Richard G. "Dick" Puffer on October 25, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Appleton, and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2015. She was active in the Chaminade Women's Chorus, Appleton American Legion Auxiliary Unit #38, the Appleton VFW Auxiliary Unit #2778, the Pythian Sisters, and a Woman of the Moose Chapter #451. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton, and was a member of the ladies auxiliary at Appleton Memorial Hospital for their craft fair. Betty enjoyed hand sewing, crafting, cooking, making ornaments, and cooking for confirmation classes at Grace Lutheran Church, Appleton. She will be fondly remembered by many as "Grandma Betty" for her time spent working in the drop-in daycare at the Appleton YMCA.
Betty is survived by her 4 children: Robin (Alan) Gibson, Rick Puffer, Lynn Puffer, and Beth Puffer; 6 grandsons: Chris (Becky), Tyler (Laura), Jordan (Laura), and Conner Gibson, Alex (Kelsey) and Grant Puffer; great grandchildren: Peyton, Nolan, Nora, Kaylin, Delaney, Evelyn, Maren, and Jack Gibson, and Hailey Fischer; other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, her parents, a grandson: Nicholas Gibson; and 3 siblings: Mary Gadbois, Marilyn (Jack) Hunsinger, and Bobbie Nienke.
In light of current events, the memorial service for Betty has been postponed. When the service is scheduled, the information will appear on the funeral homes website at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Inurnment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Betty's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab, Appleton as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion.
Appleton - Betty J. Puffer, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 27 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. She was born on April 18, 1934, in Marion, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Martha (Tagtmeyer) Nienke. Betty was united in marriage to Richard G. "Dick" Puffer on October 25, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Appleton, and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2015. She was active in the Chaminade Women's Chorus, Appleton American Legion Auxiliary Unit #38, the Appleton VFW Auxiliary Unit #2778, the Pythian Sisters, and a Woman of the Moose Chapter #451. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton, and was a member of the ladies auxiliary at Appleton Memorial Hospital for their craft fair. Betty enjoyed hand sewing, crafting, cooking, making ornaments, and cooking for confirmation classes at Grace Lutheran Church, Appleton. She will be fondly remembered by many as "Grandma Betty" for her time spent working in the drop-in daycare at the Appleton YMCA.
Betty is survived by her 4 children: Robin (Alan) Gibson, Rick Puffer, Lynn Puffer, and Beth Puffer; 6 grandsons: Chris (Becky), Tyler (Laura), Jordan (Laura), and Conner Gibson, Alex (Kelsey) and Grant Puffer; great grandchildren: Peyton, Nolan, Nora, Kaylin, Delaney, Evelyn, Maren, and Jack Gibson, and Hailey Fischer; other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, her parents, a grandson: Nicholas Gibson; and 3 siblings: Mary Gadbois, Marilyn (Jack) Hunsinger, and Bobbie Nienke.
In light of current events, the memorial service for Betty has been postponed. When the service is scheduled, the information will appear on the funeral homes website at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Inurnment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Betty's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab, Appleton as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020.