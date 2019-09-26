Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Betty L. Moore


1938 - 2019
Betty L. Moore Obituary
Betty L. Moore

Kimberly - Betty L. Moore, 81, of Kimberly passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1938, in Hortonia to the late Arnold and Norma (Haynes) Spaulding, lovingly raised by her step-mother Isabel (Summers) Spaulding. Betty was united in marriage to James R. Moore in November of 1956. She graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1956 and furthered her education at UW Oshkosh the Fox Cities campus. Betty retired from Humana Insurance as a Claims Analyst. She enjoyed reading, art and cooking. She loved knitting baby caps, booties and blankets that she would donate to hospitals and charities.

Betty is survived by her children Randy (Julie) Moore, Roger (Debbie) Moore, Rory (Lynne) Moore and Risa (Rick) Hietpas, grandchildren Michael Moore, Stacie (Jordan) Grissman, Megan (Cole) Younger, Steven (Kristina) Moore, Jeffrey (Melany) Moore, Crystal Kobs, Cheryl Kobs and Beth Tueffel. She is further survived by 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, significant other Vern G. Schunk as well as her brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St. Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019
postcrescent