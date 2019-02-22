|
Betty L. Mueller
Neenah - Betty Mueller, age 90 of Neenah died at the Valley VNA, early Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born November 10, 1928 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Carl and Irene Bohl. She attended Lawrence College and was a member of Kappa Delta. She married Charles Mueller and together they had three daughters and were members of the First Presbyterian Church, Neenah.
Betty had many valued friendships some that lasted for decades. Social occasions to connect with friends were bridge parties, Neenah's Tuesday Club, and her volunteer work at Theda Clark's hospital gift shop. She delighted in being a grandmother. She recognized and felt pride for each child's accomplishments. On a past birthday every grandchild composed a letter with wonderful memories of the generous exchanges over many years. Among those memories were beautiful Christmases, summers at the cottage on Crystal Lake, and a photo album carefully composed of a child's lifetime. Also the simplest of things like grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. One child's sentiment was "It has always astounded me how a woman so petite in stature could have a heart so large and full of love."
Surviving are her daughters: Susan Arnette, West Chester, PA; Cynthia Keyes, Wauwatosa WI; Jean (Mueller) Carlson, Madison, WI; her grandchildren: Meredith Wilkerson, Wauwatosa,WI; KristenTaylor, West Chester, PA; Matthew Keyes, Portland OR; Stephanie Fry, Havertown, PA; Adam Quandt, Madison, WI; Paula Schultz, Madison WI; and by her great grandchildren: Elliot Wilkerson, Lacy and Jack Taylor, and Parker and Teagan Fry; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; by her sister, Bonnie (Bohl) Black; her brother, Robert Bohl, and her son in law Robert S. Keyes.
The family respectfully extends its appreciation to the staff at Valley VNA Assisted Living and to ThedaCare at home hospice for their endless dedication in caring for Betty.
Betty will join Charles in eternal rest at The Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Formal services will not be held. A private family memorial is being planned.
Those wishing can make contributions in her name to the Alzheimer's Research Association.
