Betty L. Putnam
Fox Crossing - Betty L. Putnam, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 after a short illness. Betty was born on January 30, 1933, to the late Earl and Glenna (Clapper) Putnam. She retired from the Federal Government and enjoyed sightseeing, fall foliage trips, and sporting events.
Betty is survived by two sisters: Elaine Putnam. Old Orchard, MA; and Joan Sweet, East Highgate, VT; and sister-in-law, Esther Putnam. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, her friends at St. Gabriel, Sarah Allen and the entire Allen Family.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Jr.; and sisters: Ruth (George) King and Audrey (Harry) Gilllilan.
Per Betty's wishes, no service will be held. Inurnment will take place in Vermont.
Her family wishes to thank the entire staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, the Oncology Center, the Affinity Visiting Nurses and ThedaCare at Home Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 11, 2019