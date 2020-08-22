Betty Lou (Hanshaw) BraunMenasha - On August 21, 2020, Betty Lou (Hanshaw) Braun was called to her home in Heaven at the age of 86. She was an avid reader with a particular fondness for murder mystery novels. Her mastery of the English language was second to none, a skill she used to her advantage when solving the Sunday crossword. She also loved to bowl and competed in a number of different bowling leagues through the years. But that only scratches the surface of Betty's life and the legacy she leaves behind.Betty was born on January 6, 1934, in L'Anse, Michigan to the late Lee Hanshaw and Martha (Kinnunen) Hanshaw. In the spring of 1952, she graduated valedictorian of her class at L'Anse High School and went on to briefly study Art and Design at the University of Michigan. When her father passed away in the fall of 1952, Betty left the university and moved to Chicago for work. Three years later, the company she worked for merged with Kimberly-Clark, so Betty moved to the Neenah-Menasha area with her sister and a friend from work. During that time, she met the love of her life—Robert (Bob) Braun. They were married on July 16, 1960, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Menasha, and were blessed with four children.For those who know Betty, it comes as no surprise that one of her favorite hymns was "I Love to Tell the Story." She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she served the Lord in a number of different ways—most notably, using her artistic abilities to design and sew banners to beautify the worship area. She spent many years as an active member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society (LWMS) and enjoyed travelling across the country with her sisters-in-Christ to attend National LWMS Conventions.Betty is survived by her husband, Bob; children: Tom (Nancy) Braun, Tim (Rita) Braun, Laura (Erik) Kemps, Larry (Monya) Braun; grandchildren: Christi (Ed) Horne, David (Mykayla) Braun, Paul (Carly) Braun, August and Noah Braun, Bernie and Henry Kemps; and great-granddaughter, Jade Braun.Private family services will be held for Betty at Bethel Lutheran Church, 829 Appleton Rd. Menasha on Saturday, August 29, 2020. THERE WILL BE VISITATION OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT CHURCH FOR BETTY ON SATURDAY FROM 2:30 P.M. UNTIL 4:00 P.M. THE FAMILY ASKS THAT MASKS PLEASE BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICED.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Bethel Lutheran Church, Menasha.Betty's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah for providing exceptional care during her stay in the ICU, with special regard for Jake (RN) and Cayla (CNA) for their unwavering kindness, patience, and ability to calm Betty in moments of distress.The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at Edenbrook of Appleton for the care and compassion they provided during Betty's final stages of life.