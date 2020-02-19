Services
Appleton - Betsy L. Marrero, 77, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1942, in Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Betty (Peetz) Lass. Betsy was employed with Miller Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. She loved trips to the casino, playing computer games, cooking and Elvis. Betsy will be remembered as a loving mom, proud grandma, and wonderful great grandma.

Betsy is survived by her 2 children: Jane (Richard) Kappell and James Marrero; 8 grandchildren: Cristina, Mercedes, Josh, Hailey, Darian, Vanessa, Amanda, and Sullivan; 7 great grandchildren: Tristan, Keaton, Emerson, Mason, Jada, Grayson, and Hadassah; 2 nephews and a niece: Robert Jr., Joseph (Kathy), and Laura (Bart); other relatives and friends.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter: Linda Sanchez; and an infant son.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Visitation will be on Sunday at the funeral chapel from 2:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
