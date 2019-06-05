Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Betty Smolinski
Betty Louise Smolinski


1935 - 2019
Betty Louise Smolinski Obituary
Betty Louise Smolinski

Menasha - Betty Louise (Wojcik) Smolinski, age 84, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1935 in Menasha to the late Val and Betty (Quick) Wojcik. Betty worked for Wisconsin Tissue Mills (SCA) and retired from there in 1997. She loved the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, but most of all, she loved Menasha Blue Jay baseball. Betty volunteered at the Community Clothes Closet with some of the greatest people ever.

She is survived by her brother, Val (Vivian) Wojcik; children: Steve (Pam) Smolinski, Jean (Daren) Brown, Paul (Laura) Smolinski, and Eric (Heather Estay) Smolinski; grandchildren: Brad and Greg Smolinski; Alicia, Frank, and Angela Smolinski; Theresa Schwalbach, Brittany Cayo, Ben Smolinski, and Jonathon Smolinski; as well as, sister-in-law, Martha (Howard) Rhode.

Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Jim Smolinski and Peter Smolinski; grandson, Andrew Smolinski; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Schonisch and Betty J. Smolinski

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Betty's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Oakridge Gardens for all of their wonderful care.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019
