O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Connell Funeral Home
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Connell Funeral Home
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI
Betty M. Janssen Obituary
Betty M. Janssen

Kaukauna - Betty M. Janssen, age 89, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Matthews Senior Living. She was born in Kaukauna on May 12, 1930 to the late Hubert and Josephine (Verhagen) George. Betty enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She also loved puzzles and taking Sunday drives.

Betty is survived by her children: Allan (Ginny) of Harrison; Linda (Kent) Neville of Huntsville, AL; Susan (Michael) Gburek of Kaukauna; and Robert (LuAnne) of De Pere; grandchildren: Amy Janssen, Rebecca (Aaron) Dobbe and Heather Stumpf; Daniel (Linda) and Michael (Tammy) Neville; Michele (Scott) Hackel, Abbie (Mathew) Weber and Kendra Gburek (Alex Holihan); and Kayla (Tony) Kramarczyk and Kyle (Alexandra) Janssen; great grandchildren: Abella and Brielle Dobbe; Taylor, Lydia, Audrina and Delani Stumpf; Katelyn, Ashley, Hardy, Colby and Jordan Neville; Haley and Dylan Hackel; Liliana and Jillian Weber; and Aidan and Aubree Kramarczyk; and brothers: James (Carol), Richard (Dolly) and Bruce (Irene) George. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Michael; and sisters: Grace (Richard) Van Handel and Janet (Joseph) Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

We want to thank the staff at Matthews Senior Living, especially Kim, for their service and care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019
