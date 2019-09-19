Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
1943 - 2019
Pickerel - Betty M. Miller, age 76 of Pickerel, died Tue, Sept. 17, 2019, at Thedacare Reginal Center in Neenah. She was born on May 15, 1943, in Kaukauna, a daughter of Henry and Agnes (Beise) Schumacher. She married Alfred Miller on August 5, 1965, at St. John Catholic Church in Little Chute. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2014.

She was a certified nursing assistant for many years. In 2004 she moved from Kaukauna to Pickerel. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Pickerel.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed playing Sheepshead, cooking out and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Kenneth (Penny) Miller of Kaukauna; four grandchildren, Josh Hietpas, Codi Miller, Molly Miller and Danielle Whitman; a sister, MaryAnn (Tom) Liesgang of Seymour; and a brother, Bernard Schumacher of Freedom.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Brenda Whitman and Bonnie Miller; two brothers, Roger and Richard Schumacher; and a sister, Rose Mirkes.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna with Rev. Don Everts officiating. Visitation will be Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

A special thank you to the staff at Thedacare Regional Center in Neenah for the wonderful care they provided to our mom.

Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 19, 2019
