|
|
Betty Romportl
White Lake - Betty Romportl, of White Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 73. Betty was born on May 28, 1946 to Garten and Rosa Lena (Barrett) Carr in Oklahoma where she spent her childhood with her sisters and brothers. She fell in love with her soul mate and married Bernard "Bernie" Romportl on October 26, 1965. They spent 51 loving years together until he preceded her in death on April 20, 2017.
Betty was our beloved mom, grandma, Gma, Gramma Cookie, and would even be called Granny by mischievous grandsons to get a rise out of her. She was so proud of her family and truly enjoyed spending time with each of them. Betty loved playing games, camping, music festivals, dancing, and hanging out with her cats, Lilly and Smokey. Betty looked forward to "happy hour" with her friends in White Lake and cherished her friendships. She was a very loving and caring person, who will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by five children, Laura Finch of White Lake, Mary Siddons of Chippewa Falls, Robert (Tina) Romportl of Kaukauna, Carolyn (Scott) Geske of Appleton and Paula (Larry) Dassinger of New Berlin; fourteen grandchildren, James, Justin (Jenn) and Wally (Amanda) Finch, Melissa Caswell, Matt (Kayla)and Makayla Siddons, Andrew (Ashley) Gabrielson, Cody (Liz) Brittnacher, Danny (Angela) VanDerSteen, Kaylyn (Taylor) Seidl, Heather (Chris) Menting, Nick (Taylor) Geske, Jeffrey (Marina Decleene) and Jacob Kopplin; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eugene Carr, CM (Pam) Carr and Veda Phillips all of Oklahoma and Ivone (Billy) Neely of Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Veronica Kasel of Menasha, Charlotte Romportl, Francis Romportl and John Romportl all of Rice Lake, Bob (Carol) Romportl of Hortonville and Ray (Tamie Juno) Romportl of Appleton; and many other relatives.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Letha Hallberg and Jimalee Boswell; brothers-in-law Jimmy Don Phillips, Joe Romportl and Anthony Romportl; sisters-in-law Theresa Romportl and Verlene "Tina" Romportl, and mother-in-law Agnes Romportl.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020