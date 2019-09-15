Resources
Betty Woehler


1920 - 2019
Betty Woehler Obituary
Betty Woehler

Appleton, Wisconsin - Betty J. Woehler, age 99, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin. She was born on March 13, 1920 to the late Leland and Alta Meyer and was a lifelong resident of Appleton. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin E. Woehler. In addition to her community volunteer work, Betty enjoyed 19 years working at Treasure Box Gift Shop.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Joanne Woehler of Chatham, Massachusetts.

Private burial services will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Betty's family please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
