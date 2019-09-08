|
|
Beulah R. Gurnee
Appleton - Beulah R. (McCabe) Gurnee was welcomed into Heaven, at age 96, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 5:45 a.m., getting ready to milk the cows with father, at 6 a.m. She was the daughter of late Peter and Emma (Bougie) McCabe, the third of nine children. Beulah attended Old Glory School and graduated from Wrightstown High School where she was Class Valedictorian. In May 1947, she was united in marriage to Clarence "Shine" Gurnee. They celebrated 60 years together, before Shine died. Beulah was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton. She was involved as a Cub Scout leader, Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Beulah was a member of the Christian Mothers Society. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Kimberly-Clark and Zwicker's Knitting Mills.
Beulah will be greatly missed by her four children: Stewart (Nancy) Gurnee, Brian (Cathleen) Gurnee, Marsha (Mark) Suszan, and Monica (Dennis) Kempen. She was blessed with nine grandchildren: Dr. Laura (Kyle) Lobner, Dr. Emily Gurnee (Dr.Terry Singhapricha); Kendra Gurnee, Andrea (Steven) Draeger, Rebecca Gurnee; Matthew (Melanie) Suszan, Michael Suszan; Caitlin and Peter Kempen; and one great grandson. Beulah is survived by her siblings and spouses: Vincent (Judy) McCabe and Maureen (Vernon) Weyers; brother-in-law, Ivo Geurts; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and Shine, she is preceded in death by her siblings and in-laws: Florian and Jack Chambers, Mary Geurts, Audrey and Harold Deprez, Patricia and Edward O'Keefe, Patricia McCabe, Eileen McCabe, David McCabe and Shine's relatives.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH PARISH (404 W. Lawrence St. Appleton) from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. James Leary, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Interment will be held at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to St. Joseph Parish, in Beulah Gurnee's memory. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life. Revelation 2:10
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019