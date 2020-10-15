1/
Bev Rhoden
1944 - 2020
Bev Rhoden

Appleton - Bev M. Rhoden, 76, was born to eternal life on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from her peaceful home in Appleton, WI. She was born in Wisconsin on March 10, 1944, daughter of the late William and Pearl (Priebe) Meyer. She was an Amazing, Caring, Loving Wife, Mom, and Grandma/Godmother!!!

Bev had Amazing, Helpful, Tireless Neighbors: Mark and Mary Vosters; Tom and Sandi Anderson; Tim and Kay Metnik. Bev's children are Grateful for all your assistance to our Mom over these past 5 years!

Bev is survived by her two children: Laurie (Dann) Burghardt with her Granddaughters Christina and Olivia of West Bend and Randy (Janet) Rhoden of Hortonville with her Stepgrandsons Damian and Derek Kudick of Appleton; Cousins Mark and Ann Schnuck of Pleasant Prairie and Jeff and Pat Schnuck of Kenosha; sister-in-laws Rosalyn Oberstadt of New London and Florence Scholl of Shawano and Ruth (Dick) Simpson of Clintonville and Cecilia (Pete) Dernbach of Antigo and Special Friend Ramona Klug and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry; sibling David; Aunt Margie and Uncle Chuck; Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Jerome; Uncle Earl Meyer; Uncle Norman and Aunt Gladys; brother-in-laws Harold, Bill, Bob, Larry, Victor and sister-in-laws Marion, LaVonne, Beverly and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Visitation for Bev will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 10 to 12 at Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges providing a graveside committal service at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.

Randy and Laurie thank everyone who is able to make it today!l






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
