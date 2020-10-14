Beverly A. Reed
Appleton - Our very special mother Beverly A. Reed peacefully entered her heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Prairie Home Assisted Living, Menasha, WI. Beverly was born on November 3, 1926, in Spooner, WI to the late Clarence and Ethel (Stahl) Falk. She was united in marriage to James "Shady" Reed on February 3, 1949, at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church in Antigo, WI. They were married for 48 wonderful years prior to Shady's death in 1997.
Beverly and Shady moved to Combined Locks in 1962 where they raised their 7 children. Beverly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and made friends wherever she went. Family meant everything to Beverly and she took great pride in raising her children and keeping a meticulous and welcoming home into her 90's. She will be remembered for sitting at her kitchen table every morning, saying her prayers, drinking her coffee, and waving to neighbors and passers-by.
Anyone who knew our Mom knew she was a huge sports fan. She especially enjoyed her Wisconsin sports teams including the Badgers, Packers, Brewers & Bucks and would frequently sip on an old-fashioned while watching. In addition, she loved traveling and cherished her tennis trips to Cincinnati and New York for the US Open with her girls. She also enjoyed playing cards (Spider) and 45 years of Sheepshead with her card club girlfriends.
Mom was a regular visitor at St. Paul's Nursing Home and when she went into assisted living, she was rewarded by many visitors in return. She was also a faithful member of St. Paul Parish both on the prayer chain and assisting with many funerals. Her expressions of kindness and love were never-ending, remembering so many with cards for every occasion, and Lord knows she had a lot to remember.
One of her many special gifts was making everybody's favorite treats including chocolate cakes, toffee bars, spritz cookies and the best homemade apple pies.
Beverly is survived by her 7 children John (Debbie), Mary (Ron) Ernst, Julie (Steve) Schultz, Bill (special friend Audrey), Nancy (Pat) Foegen, Sandy Reed, Sharon (Stew) Reed Brase, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Lee (Dayle) Falk as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved husband Shady, she was preceded in death by her brothers Bill and John, sister Jeannine, grandson Gentry, her dear friend Nancy Miron and many other friends and relatives.
A special thank you to her neighbors Marge, Dick, Pam and Jim Swick who looked after her throughout the years.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Prairie Home as well as hospice (nurse Christina) for the wonderful care and compassion shown for our mother during her time there.
A private family Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks. In lieu of flowers in Beverly's memory, please consider a donation to Heart of the Nation (www.heartofthenation.org
or Heart of the Nation PO Box 14428 Milwaukee, WI 53214).
You may own a million dollars but you're the poorest in the land,
if you don't have your beloved mother to clasp your lonely hand.
Though her smile is gone forever, and her hands we cannot touch,
still we have many memories of our mother we loved so much.
This memory is our keeping with which we'll never part,
God has her in His kingdom, we have her in our hearts.
So you, who have a mother, cherish her with care,
for you'll never know the heartache until she's no longer there.
~Love always, your family