To the Reed Family, we are deeply saddened and sorry for your loss. Bev is very special to our family. Her friendship, love and support she gave, especially to our parents, will never be forgotten. Knowing the toll Alzheimer’s takes on the caregiver, she was a constant support for our father. Even after our parents moved, she remained in contact and would visit when able. So many treasured memories of such a beautiful person who gave of herself to so many. A bright light on earth is now a shining star in heaven. With all our love, the Kohn Family

