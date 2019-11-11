|
Beverly Ann Sambs
Menasha - Formerly Hoerning. Passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by her loving family at Oakridge Gardens after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer Dementia. Beverly was born on October 31, 1932 to Charles and Ann Boushley in Neenah, WI. Being born on Halloween Beverly always said she was a "Trick and a Treat!" Beverly was joined in marriage to Earl E. Sambs on June 26, 1993 (Although together for a long time before marriage!). Beverly was employed at the Valley Inn of Neenah for as long as we can remember before retiring.
Mom loved being involved and was a part of a cribbage team, Gundi's Gals, the Y-Nots and YMCA Silver Sneakers to name a few. Beverly was a snow-bird for many years, living in Arizona during the winter months. She loved putting miles on her golf cart and spent many hours in the pool. Beverly loved traveling…from being a Bahama Mama, cruising the Caribbean and dream Hawaiian vacations. Beverly loved spending time with her family, whether it was at home dancing, singing and having a cocktail, a Bingo-Bash at the Americano's, or Supper-Clubbing with her children and grandchildren. Beverly will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her caring nature and her love for her family.
Beverly is survived by her seven children: Roseanna (Andy) Hopfensperger, Diana (the late Gary) Thompson, Lou Ann (Brian) Langner, Cheryl Wanty, Alan (Julie) Hoerning, Jerry Hoerning, Jr. and Loren Hoerning; 12 grandchildren, Jim (Lynn) Stiloski, John (Sarah) Stiloski, Andy (Alisha) Hopfensperger, Jennifer (Shane) Van Handel, Stephanie (John) Svanda, Carrie (Ron) Falk, Angie (Mike) Lindenberg and Nic Langner, Jerry (special friend Katie) Wanty, Jake (fiancé Amber) Wanty, Charlie (Chelsey) Wanty and Ryan (special friend Nicole) Hoerning; 15 great grandchildren, Tori, Owen, Ally, Spencer, Olivia, Ben, Brielle, Trey, Paige, Bryce, Airman Caleb, Greyson, Stella, Charlotte, and Ellie. She is also survived by brothers Charles Boushley, Larry (Jackie) Boushley, Darrell (Della) Boushley, brother-in-law Howard Dietzen, numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, siblings Jerome, Bob, and Ronnie Boushley, Elain Ciske, Darlene Heuring, Ruth Dietzen, and Mary Huntoon. She was also preceded in death by Jerry Hoerning Sr. and her great granddaughter Alesha Rose.
Bev's family wishes to express special thanks to her neighbor Carol, her friend and caregiver Pam from Valley VNA, and to the staff of Oakridge Gardens Memory Care Unit for their kind and compassionate care of our mother during her 4-year stay.
Funeral services for Bev will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N Superior Street, on Thursday November 14th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. A memorial fund is being established in Beverly's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019