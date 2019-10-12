|
|
Beverly Borchardt
Fremont - Beverly Yvonne Borchardt, age 81, of Fremont, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 7, 1937 in Fremont, WI, the daughter of the late Harold and Amanda (Oehlke) Bartel.
On August 13, 1955 , Bev married Harvey Borchardt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she remained a member. She worked for the Fremont Lumber Yard for many years and later worked at Farmers State Bank in Fremont before retiring. After retiring, Bev and Harvey enjoyed spending time camping in Upper Michigan and spending summers at Three Lakes. Bev enjoyed her time spent up north by playing cards with her neighbors, fishing and playing bingo.
Bev is survived by her husband, Harvey; her son, Rory (Susie) Borchardt, Fremont; her daughter, Bonnie (David) Gitter, Fremont; four granddaughters, Wendy (Ross) Schlomann, Sarina (Aaron) Hanson, Cindy Gitter ( fiancé Joe Borowski), Katelyn (Levi) Warner; three great-grandchildren, Rorey Boji Schlomann, Lola Rose and Oliver Lee Hanson; her brother, Harold "Junior" (Pat) Bartel; two brothers-in-law, Gale Borchardt and Rolin(Deanna)Borchardt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Jay, her beloved "watchdog" Bennie, who was always by her side; and her sister-in-law, Virginia "Gin" Bartel.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, from 10AM until the time of service.
Bev's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Sarah, her hospice nurse, for all of the wonderful care and compassion shown to her in the brief time they were together.
.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019