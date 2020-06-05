Beverly BuchholtzFremont - Beverly Rose "Betty" Buchholtz, age 87, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 4, 1932 in New London, WI, the daughter of the late Edwin and Elda(Breaker)Beckman. Beverly attended Hickory Grove School which was near the family farm, and later graduated from New London High School in 1950. She then worked for AAL in Appleton. On June 25, 1955, Beverly married Robert Buchholtz at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale. Together they lived and dairy farmed in West Bloomfield for many years. She and Bob enjoyed traveling all over the world. They visited Hawaii, Germany, Austria and made many trips to Branson, MO, where they met Willie Nelson. They also traveled to Las Vegas where they enjoyed having their picture taken with Debbie Reynolds. Beverly and Bob also enjoyed attending music festivals in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and especially to Frankenmuth, MI as well as spending many summers attending polka festivals throughout the state of Wisconsin. Beverly also loved bowling, and one her highlights of the game was bowling a 640 National Honor count to win first place at the WYNE Spring Fling Tournament in 1974. She also loved baking and made many wedding, birthday and confirmation cakes for people in the area for many year. Beverly will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always had a pan of apple dessert in the kitchen.She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield.Beverly is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Robert; three children, Gary Buchholtz, West Bloomfield, Brenda(Steven)Meier, Omro and Kevin (Linda) Buchholtz, West Bloomfield;three grandchildren, Lance and Landon Buchholtz, Lindsey (Steven Peters) Meier; a step-grandson, Joseph (Diamon) Oldakowski; a step-granddaughter, Lindsey(Special friend, Jessica) Oldakowski; a brother-in-law, Marvin (Joan) Buchholtz; West Bloomfield and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. .She was preceded in death by two brothers Emery(Carol)Beckman and Delmar Beckman .A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, N6412 State Rd. 49, Weyauwega(Bloomfield). Pastor John Taggatz will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont on Wednesday, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. and on Thursday, at the church from 10AM until the time of service.Beverly's family would like to extend a very special Thank you to ThedaCare at Home Hospice, especially Breanne and Alissa for all of the wonderful care they provided to her.