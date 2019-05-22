|
Beverly D. Lehl (nee Labeda)
Neenah - Beverly D. Lehl, Age 85 from Neenah, WI passed away on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. She was born January 30, 1934 to the late Frank Labeda and Agnes (Sorel) O'Donohue in Ashland, WI. On October 20, 1951 she married Ernest Lehl. They were married 67 years. It truly was a match made in heaven.
Early in her marriage she was a wonderful full-time mom raising her four children. She later went to work at Neenah Foundry Credit Union, and then Neenah School District. At around the age of 40, she moved forward with her dream of becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She attended Fox Valley Technical College and graduated first in her class. She worked in several health care settings as a nurse, but she thrived working in pediatrics. She always had a soft spot for children.
The joys in her life were many. She loved her family, especially her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an unwavering bond throughout life with her three sisters. They called themselves the four B's, B-1 (Betty), B-2 (Bonnie), B-3 (Beverly) and B-hind (Bridget). She loved the animals in her life from dogs, cats, goats, horses, pigs, cows, ducks and birds. She was an avid gardener and great at growing , especially vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed being in the kitchen; baking, cooking and canning. Nothing made her happier than seeing family and friends gathered around the table to enjoy her food. Being from the North Woods, she was at home in the outdoors. She loved their farm and she loved the cottage. Her laughter was contagious until the very end.
Beverly is survived by her children; Debra J. (Brad) Nelson, Drummond, WI; Dan Lehl, Neenah; David P. (Dana) Lehl, Woodstock, IL; Rodney J. Lehl (Mary), Hartford, WI; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan) DeBraal; Michael Witt; Adam Lehl; Elizabeth Backes; Lindsey (Brian) Powers; Matthew (Deana) Lehl; Kathryn (Dane) Campbell; and Megan Lehl. She is further survived by 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Hass and Bridget (Richard) Peters; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Beverly was blessed throughout her life with many friends, especially her dear friend Delores Besaw.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest P. Lehl; infant daughter, Paula Marie; and sister, Bonnie Bentley.
A private Memorial Service is being planned by the family. In memoriam for Beverly, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org). The family encourages people to visit the LBDA website to learn more information about this debilitating disease. Beverly fought a courageous battle with this disease for many years. She is our hero.
Beverly's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Oakridge Garden's Nursing Home, Menasha, WI and Heartland Hospice. They made all of us feel like family and took wonderful care of our mother. Loving thanks goes to Delores Besaw for her special friendship to our entire family. From shenanigans at the cottage to feeding mom lunch at Oakridge.
Cards may be sent to the Lehl Family at 43 E. Prospect St., Hartford, WI 53027.
